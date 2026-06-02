Chad Mount: Frequency and Perspective | Opening Reception
Chad Mount: Frequency and Perspective | Opening Reception
Join Oklahoma Contemporary for the opening of Chad Mount: Frequency and Perspective! Grounded in curiosity and guided by discovery, Frequency and Perspective invites viewers into an immersive environment shaped by geometry, light, and movement. Mount employs projection mapping, laser light, generative visuals, and sound to create spaces that respond to presence and perception.
Guests are invited to explore the exhibition and enjoy a reception featuring drinks, light refreshments, and the opportunity to connect with fellow arts supporters.
For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/chadmountopening
Oklahoma Contemporary
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org