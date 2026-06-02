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Chad Mount: Frequency and Perspective | Opening Reception

Chad Mount: Frequency and Perspective | Opening Reception

Join Oklahoma Contemporary for the opening of Chad Mount: Frequency and Perspective! Grounded in curiosity and guided by discovery, Frequency and Perspective invites viewers into an immersive environment shaped by geometry, light, and movement. Mount employs projection mapping, laser light, generative visuals, and sound to create spaces that respond to presence and perception. 

Guests are invited to explore the exhibition and enjoy a reception featuring drinks, light refreshments, and the opportunity to connect with fellow arts supporters.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/chadmountopening

Oklahoma Contemporary
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org