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Cherokee National Holiday

Cherokee National Holiday

The Cherokee National Holiday in Tahlequah celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839 and Cherokee heritage and culture. The three-day celebration features traditional Native American games, basketball and softball tournaments, a parade, children’s activities, a quilt show and a car show. Visitors can also shop for authentic Native American food, artwork, pottery, blankets and other items at the Cherokee Artisan Marketplace. The celebration’s highlights are the inter-tribal powwows held Friday and Saturday nights.

Various Locations
09:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Various Locations