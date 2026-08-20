The Cherokee National Holiday in Tahlequah celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839 and Cherokee heritage and culture. The three-day celebration features traditional Native American games, basketball and softball tournaments, a parade, children’s activities, a quilt show and a car show. Visitors can also shop for authentic Native American food, artwork, pottery, blankets and other items at the Cherokee Artisan Marketplace. The celebration’s highlights are the inter-tribal powwows held Friday and Saturday nights.