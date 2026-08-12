Collective Strength: 2026 Oklahoma Women in Medicine Summit

Join the Oklahoma State Medical Association, the Oklahoma County Medical Society, the Tulsa County Medical Society and our partners for the inaugural Oklahoma Women in Medicine Summit. Dedicated to empowering, strengthening and advancing women physicians in Oklahoma, this daylong event will feature CME, conversations regarding leadership and wellness, a fashion show and networking opportunities.

Collective Strength: The 2026 Oklahoma Women in Medicine Summit celebrates the power that emerges when women in medicine come together across specialties, career stages, and lived experiences. Through shared stories of leadership, resilience, and innovation, participants will explore how individual contributions create collective impact and strengthen the future of medicine.