Every Wednesday at 11 a.m. we bring stories to life with Crafts and Tales at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History! In this engaging program, children are invited to gather for a lively story time, where fascinating tales spark curiosity and set the stage for exploration.

Each session dives into a themed topic, connecting stories to science and cultural history with museum objects that let kids see, touch, and discover in our interactive Discovery Room. After our story, kids can get creative with a fun craft inspired by the story’s theme—something special to take home as a reminder of their adventure.

Best of all, Crafts and Tales is included free with museum admission, making it the perfect way for young learners to enjoy interactive storytelling, hands-on exploration, and artistic expression all in one visit!

(Best Suited for Ages 3-10)