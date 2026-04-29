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Crowns of the Cretaceous with Dr. Matt Wedel

Crowns of the Cretaceous with Dr. Matt Wedel

The public is invited to a free presentation, Q&A and book signing with renowned paleontologist Dr. Matt Wedel at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) on Friday, May 8. Titled Crowns of the Cretaceous: The Horned Dinosaurs, Wedel’s discussion will focus on ceratopsian dinosaurs and the world‑class fossil specimens preserved at the museum — including a new Hollywood celebrity he helped to discover.

A leading sauropod specialist and co‑author of several landmark dinosaur discoveries, Wedel will discuss the origins and evolution of horned ceratopsian dinosaurs, including the famous Triceratops as well as the breakout star Aquilops americanus — the earliest known ceratopsian dinosaur in North America and most recently cast as “Dolores,” the pet‑like backpack dinosaur in Jurassic World: Rebirth. The program will also highlight the museum’s world‑famous Pentaceratops skull, the largest skull of any land animal ever discovered.

Dr. Wedel’s May 8 lecture is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the lecture begins at 6 p.m..

Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Museum
(405) 325-7977
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Avenue
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/