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Culture Crew - Odyssey: Maps, Myths & Monsters!

Culture Crew - Odyssey: Maps, Myths & Monsters!

Do you like sharing recipes, stories, books, craft ideas, watching little known movies and discussing all kinds of cultures- including diversity and pop culture? Yes?! We will have a different shared experience - maybe a recipe? movie? craft? Come and participate in our "Culture Crew" and be part of an experience!

This month: Chart the Course of an Epic Adventure!

Set sail with us for a journey through one of the greatest stories ever told. In this interactive library program, our presenter will trace Odysseus’ legendary voyage across the ancient world using a detailed map and timeline of his travels. From the shores of Troy to encounters with monsters, gods, and mysterious islands, discover how his long road home unfolds step by step.

Why has this story fascinated readers for thousands of years?

Perfect for myth lovers, curious minds, and anyone who enjoys a good adventure story. Join us as we follow the winds, the waves, and the wit of one unforgettable hero!

Del City Library - Metropolitan Library System
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Del City Library - Metropolitan Library System
405.672.1377
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org
https://www.metrolibrary.org/locations/del-city
Del City Library - Metropolitan Library System
4330 SE 15th
Del City, Oklahoma 73115
(405) 672-1377
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org
https://www.metrolibrary.org/?utm_source=GMBlisting&utm_medium=organic