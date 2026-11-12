Curator Tour of The Triumph of Nature

Join Assistant Curator Kristen Pignuolo for an in-depth tour of major themes and highlights from our fall exhibition, "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art."

$15 Members | $25 Non-Members.

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

The Museum is committed to creating welcoming and accessible experiences for all visitors. Accessibility accommodations, ASL interpretation, and bilingual translation services are available with advance notice. Visitors are encouraged to share accommodation needs during the registration process or contact the Museum in advance so we can best support their experience.

"The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art" is organized by the Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, VA and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.