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Dave and Boo-ster's

Dave and Boo-ster's

⭐ Dave & Buster's transforms into the ultimate spooky, fun, haunted arcade this Halloween! Choose between a family friendly morning at Boo Bash or an adults-only evening at the Moonlight Mixer. Both events feature costume contests, Monster Mash music, themed activities, and a Halloween-inspired food banquet.

Highlights

🎃 Moonlight Mixer

Banquet featuring pepperoni flatbread, smashed burger sliders, garlic butter pretzel sticks, crispy chicken bites, French fries, and seasonal fruit
Activities include costume contest, Monster Mash music and more!
3 Hours of Unlimited Game Play
Add up to 2 drink tickets per person; choose from domestic beer, house wine, or call spirits
👻 Boo Bash

Pancake banquet featuring pancakes and toppings, scrambled eggs, and breakfast favorites
Activities include costume contest, scavenger hunt, coloring, Monster Mash music and more!
Included with the Boo Bash Combo: $10 Power Card with 3 hours of unlimited video game play (blue games)

Dave and Buster's
$27-$33
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dave and Buster's
(405) 254-9900
allison.hale@daveandbusters.com
https://www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/home
Dave and Buster's
5501 N May Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
(405) 254-9900
allison.hale@daveandbusters.com
https://www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/home