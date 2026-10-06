Dave and Boo-ster's

⭐ Dave & Buster's transforms into the ultimate spooky, fun, haunted arcade this Halloween! Choose between a family friendly morning at Boo Bash or an adults-only evening at the Moonlight Mixer. Both events feature costume contests, Monster Mash music, themed activities, and a Halloween-inspired food banquet.

Highlights

🎃 Moonlight Mixer

Banquet featuring pepperoni flatbread, smashed burger sliders, garlic butter pretzel sticks, crispy chicken bites, French fries, and seasonal fruit

Activities include costume contest, Monster Mash music and more!

3 Hours of Unlimited Game Play

Add up to 2 drink tickets per person; choose from domestic beer, house wine, or call spirits

👻 Boo Bash

Pancake banquet featuring pancakes and toppings, scrambled eggs, and breakfast favorites

Activities include costume contest, scavenger hunt, coloring, Monster Mash music and more!

Included with the Boo Bash Combo: $10 Power Card with 3 hours of unlimited video game play (blue games)