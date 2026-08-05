Decades Party

Dust off your bell bottoms, tease up your hair, or break out your flannel—it's time to party through the '70s, '80s, and '90s!

Join us at Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown on Saturday, August 29, from 7:00–11:00 PM for an unforgettable night of throwback music, themed cocktails, dancing, and plenty of nostalgic fun. Dress in your favorite decade and get ready to sing along to the biggest hits, snap photos, and relive the best eras all in one night.

Admission is $25 per person, and it's the perfect excuse for a fun night out with friends, coworkers, or a date. Don't miss one of downtown OKC's most nostalgic parties of the summer!