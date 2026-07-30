(Deciding) When to use show and when to use tell

All writers are invited to attend Norman Galaxy of Writer's August meeting, where we will be joined by author and speaker, Rene Gutteridge. Rene Gutteridge is a novelist and screenwriter, who has published 24 novels, and works as head screenwriter for Skit Boys Studios. Her movie SKID won Best Oklahoma Feature at Dead Center Film Festival. Her novel, My Life as a Doormat, was adapted by Hallmark into movie entitled "Love's Complicated." In her encore presentation to the Galaxy, Rene will be sharing her insights into the craft of writing and when it is more appropriate to show what is happening rather than to simply tell.