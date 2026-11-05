Dig into Dinos: Ancient Invertebrates
Dig into Dinos: Ancient Invertebrates
Travel back in time and uncover the prehistoric world with Dig into Dinos: Invertebrates! Uncover a world of ancient creatures without backbones. Examine fossils, enjoy hands-on activities, and learn how these amazing invertebrates lived!
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu