Earth & Sky
Earth & Sky
A modern-day noir in which Sara McKeon, a poet, gets launched into a dark world of cover-ups and murder when her boyfriend, David, is killed in a dark alleyway. Two detectives are on the case of David's murder, but they paint a dark tale of who David may have been. Sara starts her investigation searching for the truth behind his murder. Lies, poetry, and mystery blend into a love story met with disaster.
Bruce Owen Theater
$13.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts
405-682-7579
BoxOffice@occc.edu
Bruce Owen Theater
7777 S. May AveOklahoma City , Oklahoma 73159
405-682-7579
BoxOffice@occc.edu