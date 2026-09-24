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EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - A play by Richard Hellesen

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - A play by Richard Hellesen

A show you don't want to miss! Join us at the theater this fall for a stunning exploration of the life and legacy of President Eisenhower as he contemplates the question: what makes an American President great?

Oklahoma Contemporary Te Ata Theater
$20-$65
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OKC Rep Theater
405-768-2191
info@okcrep.org
https://www.okcrep.org/

Artist Group Info

emily@okcrep.org
Oklahoma Contemporary Te Ata Theater
11 NW 11th St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103