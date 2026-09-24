EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - A play by Richard Hellesen
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - A play by Richard Hellesen
A show you don't want to miss! Join us at the theater this fall for a stunning exploration of the life and legacy of President Eisenhower as he contemplates the question: what makes an American President great?
Oklahoma Contemporary Te Ata Theater
$20-$65
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
OKC Rep Theater
405-768-2191
info@okcrep.org
Artist Group Info
emily@okcrep.org
Oklahoma Contemporary Te Ata Theater
11 NW 11th StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103