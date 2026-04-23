Ekphrastic Poetry with Hallie Waugh

Join us at Oklahoma Contemporary as Metro Library Poet Laureate Hallie Waugh performs her new poem about Solid Light, a new exhibition from conceptual artist Anthony McCall.

The poetry perfomance will take place in the Eleanor Kirkpatrick Main Gallery. Waugh will have other ekphrastic poetry (that's poetry about art) to share and attendees may choose to read some of the selections she's prepared.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/solidlightpoetry