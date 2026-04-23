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Ekphrastic Poetry with Hallie Waugh

Ekphrastic Poetry with Hallie Waugh

Join us at Oklahoma Contemporary as Metro Library Poet Laureate Hallie Waugh performs her new poem about Solid Light, a new exhibition from conceptual artist Anthony McCall.

The poetry perfomance will take place in the Eleanor Kirkpatrick Main Gallery. Waugh will have other ekphrastic poetry (that's poetry about art) to share and attendees may choose to read some of the selections she's prepared.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/solidlightpoetry

Oklahoma Contemporary
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org