Factory Obscura: Record + Play

Somewhere inside MIX-TAPE, memories are drifting.

The Emoshies and The Feels have left behind fragments of songs, stories, and emotions, but something is missing. Together, participants will travel through the immersive world of MIX-TAPE, uncovering hidden clues, contributing creative choices, and helping shape a one-of-a-kind mix-tape built from shared experiences.

Part performance, part interactive adventure, RECORD + PLAY invites guests to become collaborators in a living story where every choice adds a new layer to the music. No two journeys are exactly alike.

Join us this summer and help create a mix-tape worth remembering.

Upon check-in, participants can decide the interaction level they are comfortable with.