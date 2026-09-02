Fall Military Appreciation Weekend

OKCMOA is proud to collaborate with the United Service Organizations (USO) to welcome active-duty military, veterans, and their families to the Museum during Military Appreciation Weekend, a seasonal program hosted in the summer and fall of 2026, and the winter and spring of 2027.

These weekend-long events align OKCMOA’s mission “to enrich lives through the visual arts” with the USO’s mission “to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families,” providing days where service members, veterans, and their families can experience all the Museum has to offer free of charge.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Open from 10 am to 5 pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Open from 10 am to 5 pm

Card-Making Station

10 am-1 pm | Open to the public

As part of our commitment to fostering a sense of community, visitors to the Museum will have the meaningful opportunity to create “thank you for your service” cards. These heartfelt messages will be sent to our brave service members who are deployed overseas, allowing our visitors to contribute to their well-being and show their support directly.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Open from 12 to 5 pm

Free Art Class for Service Members and Veterans

Exclusive to military families

Details coming soon.