Family Fall Day

Celebrate the season with an unforgettable Fall Festival full of fun for the whole family! Families are invited to enjoy an exciting day of festive crafts, interactive games, hands-on adventure activities, and plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories together. Plus, don't miss the chance to take part in an outdoor cooking experience that brings the flavors of fall to life. Whether you're getting creative, trying something new, or simply enjoying time with family and friends, this event is sure to be filled with laughter, adventure, and fun for everyone!

This is not a drop-off event. Girls/Children must be accompanied by an adult registered for the event. If attending as a Troop, adult-to-girl ratios must be met.

