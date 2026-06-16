Film Series: French Film Week 2026

In celebration of Bastille Day, Museum Films is proud to present our annual curated festival of the best of contemporary French cinema. This year’s French Film Week lineup spans geography, history, style, and genre, beginning with a special 25th-anniversary 35mm screening of New Wave master Éric Rohmer’s dazzling, digitally shot French Revolution drama “The Lady and the Duke,” exclusively for OKCMOA Film Society members. The latest from acclaimed writer-director Arnaud Desplechin, “Two Pianos” is a swirling story of romance, music, and redemption, while Rebecca Zlotowski’s “A Private Life,” starring Jodie Foster in her first French-language performance, unspools a slyly comic tale of murder and intrigue in Paris. French Film Week also features a stylish selection from Unifrance and Villa Albertine’s Young French Cinema program, including the atmospheric Alpine drama “The Girl in the Snow,” the quirky Côte d’Azur mystery “Affection Affection,” and “That Summer in Paris,” a charming tale of connection and discovery set against the 2024 Olympics.