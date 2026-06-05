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Forensic Night

Forensic Night

Step into the world of forensic osteology to uncover the secrets hidden in bone. In this hands-on experience, each table receives a mystery case to investigate using high-quality replica skulls cast from real homicides, accidents, and suicides. Learn how experts determine age, sex, evidence of trauma, or signs of disease by reading the features of bone. Work like real investigators as you piece together the story your skull has to tell. Ages 16 and up. Personal discretion advised.

SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology
$45
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

jhwcraft@Gmail.com
SKELETONS: Museum of Osteology
10301 South Sunnylane Road
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73160
(405) 814-0006
education@museumofosteology.org
http://www.skeletonmuseum.com