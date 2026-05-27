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Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures

Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures

Explore a monumental outdoor installation by Oklahoma City–based artists Denise Duong and Gabriel Friedman that transforms Campbell Art Park into a site of story, symbolism, and discovery. Conceived as a constellation of six sculptural forms, including a head, a hand, and four birdlike spheres, the work invites viewers to enter a world where order and chaos intertwine.

Oklahoma Contemporary
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Apr 26, 2027.

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org