Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures
Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures
Explore a monumental outdoor installation by Oklahoma City–based artists Denise Duong and Gabriel Friedman that transforms Campbell Art Park into a site of story, symbolism, and discovery. Conceived as a constellation of six sculptural forms, including a head, a hand, and four birdlike spheres, the work invites viewers to enter a world where order and chaos intertwine.
Oklahoma Contemporary
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Apr 26, 2027.
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org