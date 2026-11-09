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Fossil Expedition: Exploring the First Mass Extinction Exhibit

Fossil Expedition: Exploring the First Mass Extinction Exhibit

Guests will explore Earth’s ancient past through Fossil Expedition: Exploring the First Mass Extinction. Featuring remarkable fossil specimens from the Sam Noble Museum’s collections, the exhibition examines the first major extinction event in Earth’s history and the extraordinary organisms that lived before, during, and after this period of dramatic environmental change. Through fossils, scientific discoveries, and engaging interpretation, visitors will uncover how life on Earth responded to one of the planet’s earliest ecological crises. The exhibition reveals how fossils preserve both the beauty of ancient life and the stories of resilience written in stone.

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Feb 14, 2027.
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/