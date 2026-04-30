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Fourth Annual Fraud Prevention Conference

Fourth Annual Fraud Prevention Conference

Expert speakers from local and national organizations will share the latest statistics and trends on existing and emerging scams, along with fresh insights, practical tools and tips to help protect your finances, prevent exploitation and stay one step ahead of fraud. The conference is free & open to the public. Attendees may join in-person, virtually, or at a remote host site.

Metro Tech District Center
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 17, 2026.
Metro Tech District Center
1900 Springlake Drive
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
https://www.metrotech.edu/fraudprevention