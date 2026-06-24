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Fred Talks: Frederick Hammersley

Fred Talks: Frederick Hammersley

Join curatorial fellow Jonathan Hacker in the special exhibition On the Edge: The Abstract World of Frederick Hammersley for unique insights into the life and work of the artist. Fred Talks offer a chance for participants to ask questions, share thoughts, and connect with the museum, staff, and each other. Included with museum admission.

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
$0-12
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
(405) 325-3272
museuminfo@ou.edu
https://ou.edu/fjjma

Artist Group Info

Frederick Hammersley
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
555 Elm Ave
Norman , Oklahoma 73019
(405) 325-3272
http://www.ou.edu/fjjma/