Fred Talks: Frederick Hammersley
Fred Talks: Frederick Hammersley
Join curatorial fellow Jonathan Hacker in the special exhibition On the Edge: The Abstract World of Frederick Hammersley for unique insights into the life and work of the artist. Fred Talks offer a chance for participants to ask questions, share thoughts, and connect with the museum, staff, and each other. Included with museum admission.
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
$0-12
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
(405) 325-3272
museuminfo@ou.edu
Artist Group Info
Frederick Hammersley
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
555 Elm AveNorman , Oklahoma 73019
(405) 325-3272