Free Film Screening: “Broadcast" by Mickey Reece

Mickey Reece started premiering his films at Opolis in Norman back in 2008. By 2016, he had outgrown every room he put them in and in 2026, his most recent film, Every Heavy Thing (2025), is gaining traction in national film circles just the same.

Ten years later we are giving Broadcast a new room to be viewed. We will also be screening a student short film before the feature.

This screening will be September 25th at MAINSITE Contemporary Art, and is our first event as a foundation. Doors at 7:00 PM, Short 7:30 PM, Feature 8:00 PM.

We want to take the opportunity to reintroduce ourselves and share our plans for the future of supporting film and creative media through monthly events and the return of the Norman Film Festival in Spring of 2027.

The City of Norman has been recently certified as an Oklahoma Film Friendly Community, which means the city has the permitting and coordination in place to support production here. We intend to help support this program by fostering relationships, developing resources for local talent, and providing a space where filmmakers can get their work seen.

Popcorn and light refreshments will be available!

Following the screening we will have a Q&A with Mickey Reece and Michaelene Stephenson with additional special guests.