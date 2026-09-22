Free Public Talk: Day of the Dead

(Ages 18+) Dr. Robert Con Davis-Undiano will discuss the Day of the Dead and his book, Mestizos Come Home! Making and Claiming Mexican-American Identity. Known for its vibrant marigolds, painted skulls, and joyful celebration of ancestors, the Day of the Dead is celebrated around the world. Dr. Davis-Undiano will explore the holiday’s rich legacy and the ways it continues to bring people together in celebration of identity and belonging. Dr. Davis-Undiano is a Professor of English, Neustadt Professor, and Executive Director of World Literature Today.

Speaker: Dr. Robert Con Davis-Undiano, Professor of English, Neustadt Professor, and Executive Director of World Literature Today