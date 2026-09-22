Free Public Talk: Day of the Dead
Free Public Talk: Day of the Dead
(Ages 18+) Dr. Robert Con Davis-Undiano will discuss the Day of the Dead and his book, Mestizos Come Home! Making and Claiming Mexican-American Identity. Known for its vibrant marigolds, painted skulls, and joyful celebration of ancestors, the Day of the Dead is celebrated around the world. Dr. Davis-Undiano will explore the holiday’s rich legacy and the ways it continues to bring people together in celebration of identity and belonging. Dr. Davis-Undiano is a Professor of English, Neustadt Professor, and Executive Director of World Literature Today.
Speaker: Dr. Robert Con Davis-Undiano, Professor of English, Neustadt Professor, and Executive Director of World Literature Today
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu