Free Public Talk: Day of the Dead

Explore the rich history and cultural significance of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) during a free public talk at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History in Norman. Dr. Robert Con Davis-Undiano, professor of English, Neustadt Professor and executive director of “World Literature Today” magazine, will discuss the holiday and his book, “Mestizos Come Home! Making and Claiming Mexican-American Identity.”

Known for its vibrant marigolds, painted skulls and joyful celebration of ancestors, Día de los Muertos is observed around the world. The talk will explore the holiday’s legacy and how it continues to bring people together through shared identity and belonging. This event is open to adults ages 18 and older. Admission is free, but registration is required via the website.