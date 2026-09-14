Gallery Giggles

Join us for a baby storytime at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center! A skilled early childhood librarian will lead babies and their caregivers through an exciting art-based storytime. After meeting in the Early Childhood Studio to meet, play, and chat, babies and their grownups will head upstairs to the gallery for stories, songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and more! This is an excellent opportunity to expose young children to visual art. After the program, families are welcome to explore the rest of the galleries.

While this event is free and open to the public, reservations are required.

Best for ages 0-24 months. We recommend one parent or caregiver per child. Supervision of children is required in the galleries.