Ghost Tour

Take a stroll through Bricktown and downtown to hear true spooky stories of OKC! Stories include:

... the mysterious first death following the Land Run of 1889 and ghosts of Bricktown,

... hidden tunnels where people were said to born, live, and die without ever seeing the sun,

... and the most haunted hotel in Oklahoma!

Our walk will meet at the northeast corner of Sheridan and Oklahoma Ave (across from Bricktown Brewery) about 15 minutes before start times to get folks checked in. Each tour will last 80 to 90 minutes. Our route is all outdoors and follows public sidewalks, so it should be wheelchair accessible. Masking and vaccination are suggested.