Glamour, Glitz and Radio Skits

The 1.5-hour show features local actors performing theatrical skits from the 1940s, including a movie drama, a teen comedy, crooner music and an original parody of the Oscars.

The variety show combines the Golden Age of Hollywood and the Golden Age of Radio Broadcasting in a live production featuring actors, musicians and dancers. The 1.5-hour performance includes local actors performing theatrical skits from the 1940s, including a movie drama, a teen comedy, crooner music and an original parody of the Oscars.

Special guests include Jason White as Frank Sinatra and the Oklahoma Ballet Theater, which will perform a segment from its 2026 Oklahoma Traditional Nutcracker. A small choir of veterans will perform and paintings created by veterans will also be on display.