Gods in Living Color: Hindu Devotional Lithographs and the Birth of Modern Indian Visual Culture
Gods in Living Color: Hindu Devotional Lithographs and the Birth of Modern Indian Visual Culture
Join us for this Meade Lecture and discover how devotional prints transformed art, faith, and daily life in colonial India.
Explore a transformative yet often overlooked chapter in South Asian art history: the explosion of popular devotional art through lithographic printing in nineteenth- and early twentieth-century Calcutta (now Kolkata). These vibrant and accessible mass-produced images brought the divine into everyday life, offering devotees new ways to engage with their gods, and reshaping spiritual experiences in colonial India.
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Image Credit: "Ganesha" (detail), printed by Chore Bagan Art Studio, published by Amar Nath Shaha, about 1895-1900. Lithograph. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Marshall H. Gould Fund, 2017.3947.
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
$15 for the public | $5 for OKCMOA Individual, Dual, and Fellow members
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
415 Couch Dr.Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 236-3100
bweintz@okcmoa.com