Halloween Train
Halloween Train
All aboard the Halloween Train at the Oklahoma Railway Museum in Oklahoma City. Enter the decked-out Halloween train and collect a complimentary candy bag. Then head inside the museum for more spooky fun such as a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt with sweet prizes and mini golf. Don't miss this unique Halloween event that is fun for the whole family. Allergy-friendly candy bags are available upon request.
Oklahoma Railway Museum
Kids 8-12: $8 Adults: $15
04:45 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Oklahoma Railway Museum
3400 NE Grand BlvdOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
4054248222
info@oklahomarailwaymuseum.org