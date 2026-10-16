All Aboard the Oklahoma Railway Museum’s Halloween Train! Join us for a day of Family Fun!

Looking for some Halloween fun? Join us on October 30 & 31, 2026 for the Halloween Train. You and your family can ride our decked-out Halloween train and receive a candy gift bag. (Allergy–friendly bags available upon request)

You can explore the museum grounds during our Halloween Scavenger Hunt, or play through our mini gold course. This event is sure to be fun for the whole family, and you won't want to miss it! Advance purchase is recommended.

Pricing

Trains Leave the Oakwood Station at:

Friday October 30th at 4:45 pm and 6:00 pm

Saturday October 31st at 11:45 am, 1:00 pm, 2:15 pm 3:30 pm, 4:45 pm and 6:00 pm

Adults $15.00: ages 13 years and older

Children $8.00: ages 3 years to 12 years

Children under three ride FREE as a lap child

Please arrive at least 20 minutes before train departure to check in or purchase tickets. While our vintage passenger equipment is heated, the systems can be temperamental. Please dress appropriately for the weather. This event will run rain or shine.