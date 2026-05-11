Hispanic Cultural Day at the Capitol
Hispanic Cultural Day at the Capitol
Hispanic Cultural at The Capitol, is a day where hispanic cultural organizations from around the state gather together in a celebration and exhibition of their culture. Expect tons of food, dazzling dances, and dozens of venues from Latin America. Alongside the festivities there will be a few key speakers to both highlight important aspects of the culture, present awards, and communicate issues the community is facing. We hope to see you there! :D
Oklahoma State Capitol
07:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Legislative Latino Caucus
(405)-521-5557
Marianela.Castaneda@oksenate.gov
Oklahoma State Capitol
2300 N Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73105Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73105
(405)-521-5557
Marianela.Castaneda@oksenate.gov