The Hushtola Art Market will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, December 12-13, 2026. The competition art show and market includes beautiful artwork in 20 categories including painting, jewelry, pottery, textiles, sculptures, weaponry, beadwork, photography, basketry and more. Don't miss this opportunity to talk with First American artists, admire their beautiful work or elevate your collection of work handcrafted by artists from from federally recognized Native American tribes.