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Hushtola Art Market

Hushtola Art Market

The Hushtola Art Market will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, December 12-13, 2026. The competition art show and market includes beautiful artwork in 20 categories including painting, jewelry, pottery, textiles, sculptures, weaponry, beadwork, photography, basketry and more. Don't miss this opportunity to talk with First American artists, admire their beautiful work or elevate your collection of work handcrafted by artists from from federally recognized Native American tribes.

Okana Resort and Indoor Waterpark Conference Center
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.

Event Supported By

Chickasaw Nation
(580) 272-5520
artistinfo@chickasaw.net
https://chickasaw.net/

Artist Group Info

bridget.forshay@chickasaw.net
Chickasaw Nation Productions Marketing
Okana Resort and Indoor Waterpark Conference Center
639 First Americans Blvd
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73129
https://hushtolaartmarket.com/