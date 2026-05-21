Ideas in Collision: Vol. 1 Indigenous Futurism

Culture Compass Studios LLC presents "Volume 1: Ideas in Collision," an innovative, multi-sensory launch festival taking place Saturday, August 29, 2026. Hosted at the Skyline on the Bricktown Canal rooftop, this landmark event merges contemporary fine art, live dance, and electronic music to celebrate the rising movement of Indigenous Futurism. Co-headlined by acclaimed master artists Zonly Looman and Steven Grounds, alongside emerging local creators Ashley Forrest and Jaden Pebeahsy, the exhibition operates under a strict 0% gallery commission standard—ensuring featured creators retain 100% of their sales. A direct portion of public ticket sales and checkout donations will fund grassroots community initiatives including the First Nations Visibility Project independent film tour and supplies for youth JOM Cultural Clubs. Tickets are strictly limited.