Experience the vibrant culture of the Annual Indian Hills Powwow, a free, public gathering held outdoors in east Oklahoma City that invites everyone to celebrate Native American traditions through singing, dancing, and prayer. This lively event features a variety of traditional competitions for all ages, including men’s, women’s, and children’s dance categories, alongside engaging activities like hand game and horseshoe tournaments, turtle races, and the Gourd Dance. Beyond the performances, attendees can explore authentic Native arts and crafts and enjoy traditional foods like classic Indian tacos, making it a perfect opportunity for the community to come together and honor a rich cultural heritage.