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King James - a comedy by Rajiv Joseph

King James - a comedy by Rajiv Joseph

“King” LeBron James’ years playing in Cleveland bring promise, prosperity, and renewal to the city, while his twelve-year reign also unites Shawn and Matt in an unlikely friendship founded on basketball.

The fortunes of the Cavaliers are about to change: The great LeBron James, the biggest star in basketball, is coming to Cleveland. But when superfan Matt’s latest business venture turns sour, he has to sell his most prized possession – his pair of Cavs season tickets. The buyer, Shawn, just sold his first short story – so watching his team in the flesh for the first time will be a sweet reward. Now just to figure out what to do with that second ticket. Thrown together by chance, the next 12 years prove as defining, dramatic, and sometimes heart-breaking for Matt and Shawn as they do for the Cavs – and for “King” LeBron James. Multi-award-winner Rajiv Joseph delivers a clever comedy that is an intimate exploration of the place that sports occupy in our lives and relationships.

Carpenter Square Theatre
$15 - $30
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carpenter Square Theatre
405-232-6500
business@carpentersquare.com
https://www.carpentersquare.com/

Artist Group Info

brennagnoble@gmail.com
Carpenter Square Theatre
1009 W. Reno
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
business@carpentersquare.com
https://www.carpentersquare.com/