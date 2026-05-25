Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical

Get ready to groove through the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll with Leader of the Pack, a high-energy musical celebration of legendary songwriter Ellie Greenwich. Bursting with chart-topping hits like “Be My Baby,” “Chapel of Love,” and “Da Doo Ron Ron,” this jukebox sensation brings the sounds of the ’60s roaring back to life on the Pollard stage. Follow Ellie’s remarkable journey from Brooklyn dreamer to Brill Building hitmaker in a story filled with heart, humor, and unforgettable music. Whether you’re reliving the soundtrack of your youth or falling in love with it for the first time, Leader of the Pack delivers a night of irresistible rhythm, girl-group glam, and non-stop fun.