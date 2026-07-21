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League of Women - Norman Voters Lunch & Learn

League of Women - Norman Voters Lunch & Learn

Amanda Sherf, the Community Services Manager with the City of Norman, will talk about her and her office's role in the Norman community. Her department focuses on responses to the homeless, substance use and mental health.
All are welcome. Food/lunch is available for purchase.

Interurban Restaurant
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Norman
LWVNorman@gmail.com
https://www.lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-norman
Interurban Restaurant
1150 Ed Noble Pkwy
Norman, Oklahoma 73072