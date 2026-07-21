League of Women - Norman Voters Lunch & Learn
League of Women - Norman Voters Lunch & Learn
Amanda Sherf, the Community Services Manager with the City of Norman, will talk about her and her office's role in the Norman community. Her department focuses on responses to the homeless, substance use and mental health.
All are welcome. Food/lunch is available for purchase.
Interurban Restaurant
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Norman
LWVNorman@gmail.com
Interurban Restaurant
1150 Ed Noble PkwyNorman, Oklahoma 73072