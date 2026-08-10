League of Women Voters Norman: Lunch & Learn
League of Women Voters Norman: Lunch & Learn
Heidi Smith from Thunderbird Clubhouse/Cleveland County Continuum of Care will talk about her organizations' efforts helping adults with mental health issues in our community.
All are invited. Lunch available for purchase.
Interurban Restaurant in Norman
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Norman
LWVNorman@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
fspens@gmail.com
Interurban Restaurant in Norman
1150 Ed Noble DriveNorman, Oklahoma
405-307-9200
norman@interurban.us