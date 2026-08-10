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League of Women Voters Norman: Lunch & Learn

League of Women Voters Norman: Lunch & Learn

Heidi Smith from Thunderbird Clubhouse/Cleveland County Continuum of Care will talk about her organizations' efforts helping adults with mental health issues in our community.
All are invited. Lunch available for purchase.

Interurban Restaurant in Norman
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Norman
LWVNorman@gmail.com
https://www.lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-norman

Artist Group Info

fspens@gmail.com
Interurban Restaurant in Norman
1150 Ed Noble Drive
Norman, Oklahoma
405-307-9200
norman@interurban.us
http://www.interurban.us/interurban-norman