League of Women Voters Norman: Lunch & Learn

The Norman Chapter of the League of Women Voters is holding a Lunch & Learn Thursday, June 11, 2026 starting at 11:30 am-1:00 pm at the Interurban Restaurant in Norman. Speakers will be Alexis Morris and Sydney Woods with Diversion Hub, a local organization that serves justice-impacted individuals with the aim to reduce recidivism and build a restorative path forward. All are invited. Lunch can be purchased on site.