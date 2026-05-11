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League of Women Voters Norman: Lunch & Learn

League of Women Voters Norman: Lunch & Learn

The Norman Chapter of the League of Women Voters is holding a Lunch & Learn Thursday, June 11, 2026 starting at 11:30 am-1:00 pm at the Interurban Restaurant in Norman. Speakers will be Alexis Morris and Sydney Woods with Diversion Hub, a local organization that serves justice-impacted individuals with the aim to reduce recidivism and build a restorative path forward. All are invited. Lunch can be purchased on site.

Interurban Restaurant in Norman
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Norman
LWVNorman@gmail.com
https://www.lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-norman
Interurban Restaurant in Norman
1150 Ed Noble Drive
Norman, Oklahoma
405-307-9200
norman@interurban.us
http://www.interurban.us/interurban-norman