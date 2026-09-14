League of Women Voters Norman: Lunch & Learn

As part of their ongoing focus on the unhoused community in Norman and informing themselves and the community about local support groups that provide compassionate help, care, and solutions to this vulnerable population, the League of Women Voters of Norman will be hosting a talk by Rev. David Spain, President of the Xenia Institute for Social Justice. Rev. Spain heads the Norman Housing Ministries as well as the Shelter to Home initiative in Norman. All are welcome to attend. Lunch can be purchased at the event.