Lecture: The History of Chickasha
Lecture: The History of Chickasha
Dr. James W. Finck will be discussing the history of Chickasha, Oklahoma from founding up until the present. His book entitled “Chickasha” was part of the Images of America series by Arcadia Publishers. He has lived in Chickasha for 14 years and is excited to share its unique story.
Speaker: Dr. James Finck, Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
All lectures are free and open to the public!
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AvenueNorman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977