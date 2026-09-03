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Lecture: The History of Chickasha

Lecture: The History of Chickasha

Dr. James W. Finck will be discussing the history of Chickasha, Oklahoma from founding up until the present. His book entitled “Chickasha” was part of the Images of America series by Arcadia Publishers. He has lived in Chickasha for 14 years and is excited to share its unique story.

Speaker: Dr. James Finck, Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma

All lectures are free and open to the public!

Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Avenue
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/