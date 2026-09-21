Lecture: Weaving in Coastal Oaxaca
Lecture: Weaving in Coastal Oaxaca
Coastal Oaxaca is one of the few regions of Mexico where native communities have maintained nearly all aspects of their traditional textile production techniques. This includes cultivating native cotton, hand-spinning thread, utilizing local dyes, and weaving on the back-strap loom. What can archaeologists learn from Oaxaca’s textile producers to help interpret the archaeological record? This presentation focuses on modern artisans who continue to make spindle whorls (“malacates”) for spinning cotton by hand.
Speaker: Dr. Marc N. Levine, Associate Curator of Archaeology, Sam Noble Museum, and Associate Professor of Anthropology, University of Oklahoma.
All lectures are free and open to the public!
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AvenueNorman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977