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Little Light House - OKC Open House

Little Light House - OKC Open House

Little Light House - Oklahoma City will be open to the public on September 24 from 3pm-7pm. Come see where miracles happen and get a glimpse of the incredible work being done at Little Light House - OKC. Everyone is welcome, we can’t wait to see you there!

Little Light House - Oklahoma City
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Little Light House
9186646746
events@littlelighthouse.org
https://www.littlelighthouse.org/
Little Light House - Oklahoma City
9300 N Kelley Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73131
405-548-0100
hello@littlelighthouse.org
https://www.littlelighthouse.org/oklahoma-city/