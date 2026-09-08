Little Light House - OKC Open House
Little Light House - OKC Open House
Little Light House - Oklahoma City will be open to the public on September 24 from 3pm-7pm. Come see where miracles happen and get a glimpse of the incredible work being done at Little Light House - OKC. Everyone is welcome, we can’t wait to see you there!
Little Light House - Oklahoma City
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Little Light House
9186646746
events@littlelighthouse.org
Little Light House - Oklahoma City
9300 N Kelley AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73131
405-548-0100
hello@littlelighthouse.org