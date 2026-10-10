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Little Scientists: Brilliant Birds

Little Scientists: Brilliant Birds

Introduce your little learner to science concepts through doing, discovering, and making! In this session, young scientists will discover the amazing world of birds through stories, specimens, and hands-on activities. Little learners will explore feathers, nests, and bird calls while learning what makes these creatures so special!

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/