Little Scientists: Brilliant Birds
Little Scientists: Brilliant Birds
Introduce your little learner to science concepts through doing, discovering, and making! In this session, young scientists will discover the amazing world of birds through stories, specimens, and hands-on activities. Little learners will explore feathers, nests, and bird calls while learning what makes these creatures so special!
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu