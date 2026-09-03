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Little Scientists: Celebrate Life

Little Scientists: Celebrate Life

Introduce your little learner to science concepts through doing, discovering, and making! In this session, young scientists will learn about the Day of the Dead through colorful stories, art, and crafts. Little learners will explore how families honor loved ones and celebrate life with joy and creativity!

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/