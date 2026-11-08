Little Scientists: Fantastic Fossils
Little Scientists: Fantastic Fossils
Introduce your little learner to science concepts through doing, discovering, and making! In this session, young scientists will explore the fascinating world of ancient sea creatures through stories, fossils, and hands-on activities. Little learners will discover snails, trilobites, and other invertebrates that once lived long ago!
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AveNorman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu