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Little Scientists: Fantastic Fossils

Little Scientists: Fantastic Fossils

Introduce your little learner to science concepts through doing, discovering, and making! In this session, young scientists will explore the fascinating world of ancient sea creatures through stories, fossils, and hands-on activities. Little learners will discover snails, trilobites, and other invertebrates that once lived long ago!

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/
Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua Ave
Norman, Oklahoma 73072
4053257977
visitor.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu
https://samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/