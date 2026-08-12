Lives of the Dead Exhibit

Guests will explore the animated world of Dia de Muertos through a unique collection of 2 and 3-dimensional artwork. From the work of early pre-Hispanic cultures to the 21st century, Lives of the Dead offers 1000 years of artistic visions of the dead. The exhibition emphasizes current and vintage Latin American folk art. From Papier-mâché (cartoneria) skulls and skeletons created by the famous Linares family to the ceramic tableaux and Catrinas of Metepec, Lives of the Dead brings together some of Latin America’s most renowned folk artists. Other exhibition highlights include antique prints by Jose Guadalupe Posada, Manuel Manilla, and Dia de Muertos, as seen in contemporary paintings and prints from Mexico. Visitors will also experience the celebration and beliefs behind Dia de Muertos with the inclusion of an elaborate Mexican style ofrenda.