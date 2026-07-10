Lunch & Learn series: Downsizing for Retirement

Join us for the second event in our educational series featuring expert insights on topics important to older adults and their families—plus a complimentary lunch.

Real Estate Tips, Tricks and Truths

Tuesday, July 21 at 11:30 am | Grand Hall

Join us for an educational event with award-winning Edmond and Central Oklahoma REALTOR® Brad Reeser as he shares expert insights, helpful strategies, and common misconceptions about today’s housing market.

Whether you’re thinking about selling soon or simply planning ahead, you’ll gain valuable knowledge to help you make confident decisions about your next chapter.

Call to RSVP by July 19: 405-844-5906

