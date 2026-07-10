Lunch & Learn series: Downsizing for Retirement
Lunch & Learn series: Downsizing for Retirement
Join us for the second event in our educational series featuring expert insights on topics important to older adults and their families—plus a complimentary lunch.
Real Estate Tips, Tricks and Truths
Tuesday, July 21 at 11:30 am | Grand Hall
Join us for an educational event with award-winning Edmond and Central Oklahoma REALTOR® Brad Reeser as he shares expert insights, helpful strategies, and common misconceptions about today’s housing market.
Whether you’re thinking about selling soon or simply planning ahead, you’ll gain valuable knowledge to help you make confident decisions about your next chapter.
Call to RSVP by July 19: 405-844-5906
Touchmark at Coffee Creek
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Touchmark at Coffee Creek
405-844-5906
noel@sociablellc.com
Artist Group Info
noel@sociablellc.com
Touchmark at Coffee Creek
2801 Shortgrass RdEdmond, Oklahoma 73003
(405) 340-1975